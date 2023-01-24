Ceballos, Real Madrid closing in on contract extension -sources

Real Madrid and midfielder Dani Ceballos are closing in on a contract extension, club sources told Managing Madrid. Ceballos’ current deal with the club expires next summer but he’s keen on signing a new contract, with the club also happy about his commitment and recent performances, per those same sources.

This decision and new deal for Ceballos should not affect the Jude Bellingham transfer saga, as Ceballos is still seen as a high-quality role player. Ceballos is keen on staying in the Spanish capital proving his worth whenever he’s given the chance to play the way he’s done for the last few seasons, while Madrid believe that Bellingham’s potential signing for the club would not put at risk Ceballos’ current role.

In fact, Los Blancos believe that Bellingham’s minutes —if he were to choose Real Madrid— would come at the expense of club legends Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, who will need to rotate more and more often even if they decide to stay for another year.

Ceballos’ words after Real Madrid’s solid win against Athletic highlight what the club values in role players. “There’s no better club than this one and I have to prove my worth in order to stay here,” he said. Ceballos has never created any kind of controversy when he’s been buried in the team’s depth chart and Real Madrid want to reward that attitude —along with his performances— with a new deal.

Ultimately, Ceballos will also have to make a decision. He’s been vocal about his desire to stay. But if other clubs offer him a bigger role and more minutes, he could very well change his mind if Ancelotti can’t find minutes for him in the upcoming weeks.