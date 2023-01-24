Bayer Leverkusen looking to pay Fran Garcia’s release clause — report

According to Spanish media outlet ‘Relevo’, German football club Bayer Leverkusen are interested in “immediately” paying Fran Garcia’s release clause which is 10m. If this is the case, Real Madrid, who still have 50% of Garcia’s rights, can intervene.

“Bayer Leverkusen wants to pay Fran García’s clause immediately,” Relevo said on their social media. “The figure is 10 million euros. Real Madrid must decide: they have 50% of the player and a right of first refusal.”

Real Madrid don’t have a pure left-back in the squad outside of Ferland Mendy, so bringing back Fran Garcia, who currently plays his football at Rayo Vallecano, seems like a sound decision — especially given that the price is only 10m.

Fran Garcia has been one of the best left-backs in Spain for nearly two years now, and put in a heck of a show against Real Madrid earlier this season as Rayo Vallecano dominated Los Merengues in Vallecas.

It could be argued that even if another team doesn’t trigger the release clause, Real Madrid should bring Fran Garcia back anyway.