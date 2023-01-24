Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Sergei Palkin: “Real Madrid have not made a decision on Vinicius Tobias”

Vinicius Tobias is one of the first names on the team sheet for Raul Gonzalez. The 18-year-old is playing as a wing back, covering the whole right flank with a good deal of offensive freedom, in Raul’s 3-5-2 formation. Although it is not the same position used in the first team, many have called for Vinicius Tobias to get a chance with Ancelotti’s crew given the injuries and poor form of Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez.

In an interview with MARCA, Shakhtar Donetsk chief Sergei Palkin revealed that there is an opportunity for the player to return to Ukraine at the end of the loan period. “We contacted Madrid a month ago and informed them that if they did not need him, we would have him back. They told me that they want him until the end of the season and we will make a decision at the end of the season. We get along well with Madrid and accepted their response,” Palkin told MARCA.

The right back market is thin with top prospects quickly being snapped up. Malo Gusto (20) and Ivan Fresneda (19) both looked to be signed in this January window by Chelsea and Arsenal respectively. Both only have small sample sizes at the elite level, but the right back position is so difficult to fill that team’s move quickly. Pedro Porro, another name that has sporadically been linked with Madrid over the years, looks to be on his way to Tottenham Hotspur. Madrid are shackled with three right backs all under contract: Odriozola, Carvajal, and Vazquez. Until their futures are determined, it will be hard for Madrid to enter the market or take a gamble on a player like Vinicius Tobias.