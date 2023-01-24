Preview, Squad List, Team News: Deportivo Alavés vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Preview

Liga F is back after a week of Supercopa Femenina. Deportivo Alavés await Real Madrid on their home ground in Vitoria-Gasteiz on January 25 to keep fighting for the perseverance in the league. The hosts are currently sitting on the 14th place on the table, tied with Villarreal on 15th with points, only the higher goal difference is keeping Gloriosas slightly above.

The last time these two teams met, Las Blancas dominated the match winning 7-1 in the end after being 0-1 down at halftime. Madrid’s scoresheet opened with an own goal from Alavés, following with a brace from Caroline Weir, Esther’s hattrick and another goal by Caroline Moller. In all three previous encounters of these two teams, Nahikari is the only player to manage a goal or an assist in each game against Gloriosas and Esther being Madrid’s highest goal scorer against them with 4 scored goals in total.

“It’s going to be a complicated match, as every other. But for us, the most important thing is to go get those 3 points. We’re focused and the goal is to always be positioned well on the table and look for the first-place spot,” says Naomie Feller for Real Madrid TV. “We’re a team that knows how to have the ball, we have a good defense, a good midfield, and a good attack. I think we’re going well into this match, and we want to take advantage of our chances. It’s what’s needed to be done.”

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Møller, Feller, Athenea

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena (technical decision), Zornoza (unknown)

Sandie Toletti is back after being absent for all 4 matches of 2023, however Claudia Zornoza is the new name missing from the list. Zornoza got a hit trying to stop Barcelona’s attack in last week’s Supercup clásico and the reason for her absence is likely this.