 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Deportivo Alavés vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

DAZN on YouTube.

By kanifroh
/ new
Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Liga F Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Liga F is back for matchday 16. Deportivo Alavés await Real Madrid on their home ground in Vitoria-Gasteiz on January 25 to keep fighting for the perseverance in the league.

“It’s going to be a complicated match, as every other. But for us, the most important thing is to go get those 3 points. We’re focused and the goal is to always be positioned well on the table and look for the first-place spot,” says Naomie Feller for Real Madrid TV. “We’re a team that knows how to have the ball, we have a good defense, a good midfield, and a good attack. I think we’re going well into this match, and we want to take advantage of our chances.”

How to Watch

Date: 25/01/2023

Time: 19:00 CET (1 pm ET)

Venue: Ciudad Deportiva José Luis Compañón

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid