Deportivo Alavés vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

Liga F is back for matchday 16. Deportivo Alavés await Real Madrid on their home ground in Vitoria-Gasteiz on January 25 to keep fighting for the perseverance in the league.
“It’s going to be a complicated match, as every other. But for us, the most important thing is to go get those 3 points. We’re focused and the goal is to always be positioned well on the table and look for the first-place spot,” says Naomie Feller for Real Madrid TV. “We’re a team that knows how to have the ball, we have a good defense, a good midfield, and a good attack. I think we’re going well into this match, and we want to take advantage of our chances.”
How to Watch
Date: 25/01/2023
Time: 19:00 CET (1 pm ET)
Venue: Ciudad Deportiva José Luis Compañón
Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube
Loading comments...