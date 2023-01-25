Starting Lineups: Deportivo Alavés vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Matchday 16 is here where Real Madrid’s first return leg in the league this season is played against Deportivo Alavés. In their last encounter, Real Madrid won with the whopping 7-1 after being down 0-1 at halftime.

Alavés is known to know how to frustrate their opponents, especially in the last third from their goal. Alberto decided for an offensive lineup with 3 at the back, Olga and Athenea acting as wingbacks with Esther and Nahikari leading the frontline.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Athenea

Subs: Gérard, K. Robles, Toletti, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Feller, Svava, Freja Siri

Predicted formation: 3-5-2

Deportivo Alavés XI: Jana, C. Auñon, Elba, Ohale, Sáez, Garazi, Míriam, F. Pinto, Alba A., Ane Miren, Sanadri

Subs: P. Larqué, Carla Morera, Miku, Gema, Aby Manou, Carla, Carrillo, Elene E., L. Chamorro

Predicted Formation: 4-3-1-2

How to Watch

Date: 25/01/2023

Time: 19:00 CET (1 pm ET)

Venue: Ciudad Deportiva José Luis Compañón

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube