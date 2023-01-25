 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting Lineups: Deportivo Alavés vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Nahikari and Esther start together.

By kanifroh
Real Madrid CF v K.F.F Vllaznia: Group A - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Matchday 16 is here where Real Madrid’s first return leg in the league this season is played against Deportivo Alavés. In their last encounter, Real Madrid won with the whopping 7-1 after being down 0-1 at halftime.

Alavés is known to know how to frustrate their opponents, especially in the last third from their goal. Alberto decided for an offensive lineup with 3 at the back, Olga and Athenea acting as wingbacks with Esther and Nahikari leading the frontline.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Athenea

Subs: Gérard, K. Robles, Toletti, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Feller, Svava, Freja Siri

Predicted formation: 3-5-2

Deportivo Alavés XI: Jana, C. Auñon, Elba, Ohale, Sáez, Garazi, Míriam, F. Pinto, Alba A., Ane Miren, Sanadri

Subs: P. Larqué, Carla Morera, Miku, Gema, Aby Manou, Carla, Carrillo, Elene E., L. Chamorro

Predicted Formation: 4-3-1-2

How to Watch

Date: 25/01/2023

Time: 19:00 CET (1 pm ET)

Venue: Ciudad Deportiva José Luis Compañón

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube

