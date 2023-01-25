 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: 25 January 2023

Wednesday edition of the daily merengue

By felipejack
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

Unavailable players

Tchouaméni, Carvajal, Vazquez, Hazard are not avaialble for Atlético and Real Sociedad. But there is a good news:

Alaba will be available for the Derby.

Contract extension offered to Asensio

According to AS, Real Madrid offered a contract extension to Asensio until 2027. Both agree on the length of the contract, but the player wants more money. Previous report stated he also wanted a bigger role.

Was Nacho betrayed by Real Madrid?

Updates on Bellingham

Poll Time

Poll

Should Real Madrid buy Fran Garcia for €5m?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid