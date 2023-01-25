Open Thread: 25 January 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Unavailable players

Tchouaméni, Carvajal, Vazquez, Hazard are not avaialble for Atlético and Real Sociedad. But there is a good news:

| David Alaba is back in team training. pic.twitter.com/A6Njs3UfjO — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 24, 2023

Alaba will be available for the Derby.

Contract extension offered to Asensio

According to AS, Real Madrid offered a contract extension to Asensio until 2027. Both agree on the length of the contract, but the player wants more money. Previous report stated he also wanted a bigger role.

Was Nacho betrayed by Real Madrid?

Nacho is unhappy and felt "betrayed" after the signings of Rüdiger (and Alaba) because he expected to become more important after all the years spent at Real Madrid. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/jA2nDat7Wb — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 24, 2023

Updates on Bellingham

| No news about Jude Bellingham. Jurgen Klopp is obsessed with him, he's calling every day to know about his signing. But the Bellingham's race is still very open. We have to wait. @FabrizioRomano — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 24, 2023

Poll Time

| JUST IN: Bayer Leverkusen want to activate Fran García's €10m release clause. Real Madrid now have to decide if they want him for €5m. @Santos_Relevo #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 24, 2023