Guti: “Vinicius pays too much attention to the referees and the fans”

Real Madrid legend Jose Maria Gutierrez ‘Guti’ talked about Vinicius Junior’s recent performances, which have been affected by the many fouls he receives during the games and Vinicius’ own attitude against those fouls.

“Of course he receives a lot of fouls, that’s because he’s one of those guys who takes players off the dribble and that’s not a trend in football anymore. That’s one thing,” said Guti.

However, the former midfielder also went on and said how Vinicius can improve his game even if he keeps receiving as many fouls.

“I also think he pays too much attention to the referees and the fans. But the main issue for me is that it doesn’t benefit his game, because that attention isn’t helping him being a better player on the field. It would help him if he were to use that as motivation, but this is taking him out of the game,” he explained.

Guti wrapped us his analysis by saying how Real Madrid have been missing Vinicius’ contributions.

“We’ve seen many times how Real Madrid have needed him to be 100% focused on his football and he hasn’t been like that, but I believe he has time to develop and I think he will. The time will come when he isn’t paying that much attention to these things, because he’s still really young,” he added.