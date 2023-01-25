Tchouameni rejoins Real Madrid squad in training

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has rejoined the squad in training this Wednesday after recovering from the calf injury he suffered two weeks ago. Tchouameni could make the team’s squad list for Thursday’s crucial Madrid Derbi against Atletico de Madrid in the Copa del Rey Quarterfinals, although his presence in the starting lineup seems unlikely.

Tchouameni’s return will increase Ancelotti’s options for the midfield line and he’s the only pure defensive midfielder in the roster. He will be an undisputed starter as long as he stays healthy and fresh, so his performances during the second half of the season will be crucial for Real Madrid.

Defender David Alaba also rejoined the group on Tuesday, so he should make the squad list for the Derbi as well. Little by little, the players are recovering from their injuries and that extra depth will help Ancelotti going forward.