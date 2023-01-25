Real Madrid announce squad for Copa del Rey match against Atletico de Madrid

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Thursday’s match against Atletico de Madrid in the Copa del Rey Quarterfinals.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, D. Ceballos, Mario Martín and Arribas.

Forwards: Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

David Alaba is back on the list after recovering from his calf injury, while Tchouameni will need to wait until Sunday to return to the squad.

Considering this is a Madrid Derby, coach Ancelotti will not be expected to make rotations and both Kroos and Modric will likely feature in the starting lineup, even after the recent performances from players like Ceballos or Camavinga.

This is a big game for both teams due to the rivalry, but Madrid also need to make sure that their players stay fresh and ready for Sunday.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/26/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: La 1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

