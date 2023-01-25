Pablo Maffeo: “I have nothing against Vinicius... but...”

Mallorca right-back Pablo Maffeo, who has gone up against Vinicius on a few occassions and has had his fair share of scuffles against him, spoke to ‘Cope Baleares’ in Mallorca, where he had plenty to say on the Brazilian winger when asked about his thoughts on all the fouls Vinicius has been receiving on the field.

“At school they told me that I was behaving badly, and my mother told me that it couldn’t be that all the teachers had a mania for me,” Maffeo said. “‘You will also do bad things,’ she told me, and I think the same thing happens with Vinicius. It’s not that we all have a mania for him, it’s just that there is something he’s doing,”

“I have nothing against him,” Maffeo continued. “He seems like a great player to me, but when last year you are playing against him, and he tells you that you are going to go to the Second Division, well it stings... it stings inside, in the end we are people”.

Real Madrid will play Maffeo’s Mallorca on Sunday February 5th.