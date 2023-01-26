Open Thread: 26 January 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

It’s Matchday!

Ancelotti stated yesterday: “Tomorrow’s game will be very special. A derby is always special. We are happy and can’t wait to play at the Santiago Bernabéu again after so long.”

Barcelona and Osasuna have qualified for the Copa del Rey semifinals. The other quarter final is Valencia vs Athletic.

20th minute

Real Madrid fans want to show Viní Jr support at the Bernabéu on Thursday. The intention is to do it in the 20th minute. @MelchorRuizCope pic.twitter.com/iqGB5oTdtj — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 25, 2023

Official Announcement

The clube published an official announcement regarding some reports regarding tickets for today’s game. The club said:

Regarding the number of tickets that Real Madrid has made available to Atlético de Madrid for this upcoming match, our club would like to clarify that the number of tickets made available to Atlético de Madrid is the same number that Real Madrid receives when visiting the Metropolitano stadium, in accordance with the agreement reached by both clubs within the framework of the excellent relationship that we have with each other.

Fran Garcia

Per reports, Real Madrid is considering activating the release clause of €5m, but to leave the player on loan until the end of season. Ancelotti was asked about the player in the presser. He stated:

He came out of our youth academy and we are evaluating him, but we won’t make decisions until the end of the season.

Poll Time

| Real Madrid are delighted with Dani Ceballos recently. @JLSanchez78 pic.twitter.com/o4MNNIATei — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 24, 2023