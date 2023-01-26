Player Ratings: Deportivo Alaves 1 - 3 Real Madrid; Liga F

Starting XI

GK: Misa Rodiguez - 6/10: Was not one of her best games as she took a few risks coming out as a sweeper with mixed results. Made some saves but was not her usual high-level self.

CB: Ivana Andrés - 6/10: An okay performance from the captain. Defended well but was not the most comfortable on the ball and was robbed on a few occasions.

CB: Kathellen - 7/10: Always looks good playing in a back 3, was composed assured and dominant in the air.

CB: Rocío Gálvez - 8/10: Another strong performance from her, did not put a foot wrong.

RWB: Athenea del Castillo - 9/10: Was the woman of the match for me. Created numerous chances and bombed up and down the right flank defending and breaking forward. One feels she could still do more, but she was superb. Capped the night with two assists.

CM: Maite Oroz - 8/10: Classy composed controlled the game from deep and plays her best football when paired with Teresa. Got on the score sheet too.

CM: Teresa Abelleira - 8/10: Another class performance from a brilliant midfielder. She was everywhere in the middle of the park providing graft and guile in equal measure.

AM: Caroline Weir - 8/10: Running out of superlatives to describe her. Mind you it wasn’t her shining best game, but she still managed to score and create all sort of problems for Alavés. She is just indispensable.

LWB: Olga Carmona - 5/10: Had an okay first half but was hooked off at half time. She's still not in her best form and will need to recover that hopefully in the second part of the season.

CF: Nahikari García - 7.5/10: Was tireless energetic and tried all she could to score. Finally, she got ninety minutes and showed her worth harassing and causing defenders all sorts of problems. Hopefully she gets much more game time as she is a huge threat.

CF: Esther González - 7/10: Got her customary goal which puts her on 11 goals just three off what she managed last season. Run the channels well but missed a huge chance just after Real Madrid conceded.

Substitutes:

Sofie Svava - 5/10: (replaced Olga 45’) Came on the second half and did a solid job defensively and going forward as a wing back.

Sandie Toletti - 5/10: (replaced Weir 65’) Got her first game time of 2023 after struggling with illness. Hopefully she stays fit as she is vital to the team.

Lucía Rodríguez -5/10: (replaced Athenea 65’) Replaced Athenea and performed her wingback role with minimum fuss.

Caroline Møller -N/A: (replaced Esther 80’) Came in with ten minutes to go but did not have much time to impact the game.

Claudia Florentino - N/A: (replaced Ivana 90’) Was brought on too late to pass the time as the game neared its conclusion.