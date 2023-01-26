Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid, 2023 Copa del Rey Quarterfinals: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid’s home match against Atletico de Madrid will be a spicy single-elimination game. Ancelotti gave Kroos and Modric the opportunity to get some rest during the team’s visit to Bilbao, but will they both start tonight against such a physical team like Atletico?

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Atletico de Madrid predicted XI: Oblak, Molina, Savic, Hermoso, Reinildo, Koke, De Paul, Lemar, Correa, Griezmann, Morata.

Ancelotti will almost certainly use four midfielders in this one, so Rodrygo will wait for his chance on the bench. Ceballos and Camavinga have earned more minutes lately, so the coach could wait until next Sunday to send them back to their backup roles, as their energy will be needed against Atletico. Alaba could also feature in the starting lineup today but he just got back from injury and could get his chance on Sunday.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/26/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: La 1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

