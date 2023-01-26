Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Copa del Rey online

Real Madrid host Atletico de Madrid in the Copa del Rey Quarterfinals. It will also be the team’s first home game since the World Cup break, so Los Blancos will surely be wanting to reunite with their fans.

Madrid have managed to bounce back from their first disappointing performances with a huge comeback win against Villarreal a week ago and a convincing victory at Athletic Bilbao’s San Mames last Sunday. However, Atletico de Madrid will be an entirely different animal and even more so in a single-elimination game.

Simeone and his men will surely lay with intensity and physicality so Real Madrid will need to be ready to match that if they want to play the Semifinals of the Copa del Rey. Los Blancos should have the edge and be considered the favorites to go through, but they will have to play with composure to beat their city neighbors.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/26/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: La 1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

