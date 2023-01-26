Real Madrid to spend €5 million to buy Fran Garcia back -report

Real Madrid are set to buy Rayo Vallecano defender Fran Garcia back for €5 million, according to a report from AS. Bayer Leverkusen were interested in signing the young player, so Madrid had to make a decision if they truly wanted to have the player on the roster next season.

Garcia had a €10 million release clause on his contract with Rayo, but Real Madrid had an option to match any offers for the young defender. Considering that Los Blancos still own 50% of Garcia’s rights, that’s what they are set to do.

Fran Garcia will end the season on a loan deal with Rayo Vallecano, meaning that he will not be with Real Madrid until next summer. Garcia could actually add some depth to the current squad, but Madrid didn’t want to leave Rayo without one of their key players, knowing that having a good relationship with them could be helpful in the future.