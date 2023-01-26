Atletico Madrid’s statement condemning their Ultras’ actions against Vinicius are simply empty words

Overnight in Madrid, Atletico Madrid’s neo-nazi ultras, who have been causing issues for years now — even in their own stadium — put out a disturbing, and more accurately, disgusting and abhorrent message.

From a bridge, the banner read “Madrid hates Real”. Beneath it, a doll with a Vinicius Jr shirt was hung:

In response to the acts, Atletico Madrid put out this official statement:

In view of the image that appeared today in various media outlets in which a message of hatred was launched in the hours before the match that will face us tonight against Real Madrid in the quarter finals of the Copa de S.M. el Rey, Club Atlético de Madrid communicates: That such acts are absolutely repugnant and inadmissible and shame society. Our condemnation of any act that attacks the dignity of persons or institutions is categorical and unreserved. The rivalry between the two clubs is the greatest, but so is respect. No individual, whatever their intentions or colours, can tarnish the coexistence between different supporters. It is everyone’s responsibility to avoid this. We do not know the perpetrator or perpetrators of this despicable act, but their anonymity does not avoid their responsibility. We hope that the authorities succeed in clarifying what happened and that justice helps to banish this type of behaviour. Club Atlético de Madrid.

Quite frankly, these are empty words. Atletico Madrid know who are behind these acts. The Vinicius doll was on full display at their own stadium as well earlier this season in the Derby. It comes from their own Ultras.

But Atletico Madrid know they have to fluff their words to make it seem like they are ignorant of who the perpetrators are. Their Ultras, despite being outwardly racist, have never been banned from their own stadium, and continue to be allowed in despite causing an array of problems.

This statement from them was easy to put out; but taking real action for them has never been as simple.