Real Madrid release official statement in defense of Vinicius Jr

In response to the disgusting acts from Atletico Madrid’s Ultras today, Real Madrid released an official statement to defend Vinicius Jr and express their strong disapproval against racism, hatred, and xenophobia.

Here is Real Madrid’s full statement:

Real Madrid CF would like to thank the support and expressions of affection received after the unfortunate and disgusting act of racism, xenophobia and hatred against our player Vinicius. We express our firmest condemnation of events that violate the fundamental rights and dignity of people, and that have nothing to do with the values ​​that football and sport represent. These attacks like the ones our player now suffers, or those that any athlete can suffer, cannot have a place in a society like ours. Real Madrid is confident that all the responsibilities of those who have participated in such a despicable act will be purged.