CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid, 2023 Copa del Rey

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Atletico de Madrid in the Copa del Rey Quarterfinals.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Atletico de Madrid starting XI (TBC): Oblak, Molina, Savic, Hermoso, Reinildo, Koke, De Paul, Lemar, Correa, Griezmann, Morata.

This is the first home game for Real Madrid since the 2022 World Cup break, so Los Blancos must make sure they do everything they can to keep the fans engaged. The Bernabeu crowd could very well be a decisive factor in this single-elimination game.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/26/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: La 1, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

