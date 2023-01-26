A tribute will be held for Vinicius Jr at the Bernabeu vs Atletico Madrid — report

Following the disturbing and inexcusable events that took place overnight in Madrid regarding the shameful message aimed at Vinicius Jr by the Atletico Madrid Ultras, Real Madrid and its fans have decided to do a tribute for the Brazilian winger at tonight’s Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid game at the Bernabeu, where the two rivals will face off in a Copa del Rey quarter-final clash at 9pm CET.

In a report in Spanish media outlet ‘Marca’ today, it’s stated that the tribute will take place in the 20th minute of the game (symbolic, as Vinicius’s jersey number is ‘20’), and will consist of a standing ovation in a show of support to Vinicius — a player who has been the target of much racist and physical abuse this season.

According to Marca, the tribute was actually planned before the disgusting events displayed by the Atletico Madrid Ultras. Nevertheless, the gesture will be even more meaningful now.