Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Nothing justifies what happened to Vinicius Jr

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn:

The planned tribute at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu tonight for Vinicius Jr during the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey quarter-final

Why Atletico’s statement was bullshit

A debate about Vinicius’s ‘provocation’

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

Takefusa Kubo’s performance

The Barca TV rumour

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

