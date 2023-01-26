 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Nothing justifies what happened to Vinicius Jr

Kiyan and Diego discuss everything surrounding the Brazilian super star

By Kiyan Sobhani
Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn:

  • The planned tribute at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu tonight for Vinicius Jr during the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey quarter-final
  • Why Atletico’s statement was bullshit
  • A debate about Vinicius’s ‘provocation’
  • Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
  • Takefusa Kubo’s performance
  • The Barca TV rumour
  • And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

