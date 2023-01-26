Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Nothing justifies what happened to Vinicius Jr

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn:
- The planned tribute at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu tonight for Vinicius Jr during the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey quarter-final
- Why Atletico’s statement was bullshit
- A debate about Vinicius’s ‘provocation’
- Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
- Takefusa Kubo’s performance
- The Barca TV rumour
- And more.
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
