Three stats from Real Madrid’s Copa derby win over Atlético Madrid

Real Madrid recorded their 115th win in the Derbi Madrileño to secure safe passage to the Copa del Rey semi-finals after coming back from behind to beat Atlético Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

It was the second round in a row in which Los Blancos have come from behind to win in the competition, this time cancelling out a goal from former Madridista Álvaro Morata with a superb solo effort from Rodrygo Goes, which was followed up by extra-time winners from Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior.

Here are three stats which help to tell us the story of the game.

12: Duels won by Eduardo Camavinga - twice as many as Luka Modrić and Toi Kroos managed between them

One of the star performers on the night was undoubtedly Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga as the youngster kept his place in midfield alongside the two veterans. And he was the best of the bunch with a performance that left no doubts that he is ready to become a key man for Real Madrid.

In total, he won 12 of his 14 duels, which is twice as many as the six duels won by Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić from a combined eight attempts. Granted, he was playing in the holding role and was more involved in breaking up play than his team-mates, but there was no need for them to get stuck in when Camavinga destroyed any Atlético move that came near him.

It wasn’t just there that Camavinga was crucial. The Frenchman was fouled more than any other player with eight free-kicks won, and also created one chance while having one attempt on goal.

This was an action-packed display from Camavinga and one that did not fade with time. In the first 45 minutes, he was one of few bright sparks for a team that was struggling, but in the second period he led the charge in the comeback and with 115 touches, only four players registered more.

Camavinga has not missed a minute since being hauled off at half-time in the Super Cup final, something only Thibaut Courtois, Nacho, Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger and Karim Benzema can echo. It could be the start of a longer spell in the side.

3: Karim Benzema scored three of Real Madrid’s last four extra-time goals

Much of the first half of this season was spent listening to Real Madrid’s critics claiming that Karim Benzema was past his best, too old, and would never return to the heights of last season. But now, he’s scored his third decisive goal in extra-time to win the game. After over 100 minutes of action and at 35 years of age, he continues to be differential.

Benzema scored against both Chelsea and Manchester City in the Champions League, and until Vinícius Júnior scored a sweet injury-time third, Benzema was the man behind Real Madrid’s last three goals in extra-time.

With four shots, only Fede Valverde recorded more with five, and he also created three chances, coming in behind only Vini, Dani Ceballos and Luka Modrić. Benzema was not the star of the show on this occasion, but he once again appeared at the decisive moment to win the game for Real Madrid.

When he peeled off at the far post to react fastest to the deflected cross which fell his way, Benzema gave an air of inevitability. It was a well-taken goal with all the composure that 35 years of experience have given him, and it was yet another extra-time goal for Real Madrid.

3: The number of times in the last 10 years that Real Madrid have made the Copa del Rey semi-finals

As a Real Madrid fan, it can be easy to take for granted progress in knock-out competitions and being in the fight for titles to the very end. This is only the third time since 2013/14 that Real Madrid have reached the final four of Spain’s domestic cup competition, and should they reach the final, it would only be the second time in 10 years.

Only once since Carlo Ancelotti led the team to victory at Mestalla against Barcelona in 2014 have Los Blancos made the semi-final stage, when Real Madrid knocked out Santiago Solari’s side in a Clásico semi-final in 2019.

This time, Real Madrid have again reached the final four and will now be hoping to progress. The omens are good. Of seven times when Real Madrid have made the semi-final in the Copa del Rey this milennium, they have progressed in five with only the Clásico and a 6-1 first leg defeat to Real Zaragoza in 2006 being able to put the team out.

Progressing so far in this tournament is an achievement for Real Madrid, regardless of the club’s stature. If silverware is to arrive this season, the Copa del Rey may be the best bet given Barcelona’s desperation for LaLiga and the strength of competition in the Champions League. Ancelotti know what it takes to win the Copa del Rey, and it’s no coincidence that he has overseen two out of three Copa del Rey semi-final appearances in the past decade.