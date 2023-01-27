Player Ratings: Real Madrid 3-1 Atletico Madrid; 2023 Copa del Rey Quarter-Final

The derby Madrileño had a bad taste in the mouth prior to kick-off. Atletico Madrid’s neo-nazi ultras produced a banner and a vile inflatable doll image of Vinicius hanging from a bridge in Madrid. These images only stoked the fire and mounted even more focus on to Vinicius prior to the game. Despite an early goal from Atletico and a poor first half from Real Madrid, the boys in white produced another epic comeback with stellar performances from Militao, Camavinga, Ceballos, and Rodrygo to seal their passage to the semi-finals.

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—7.5: Made a total of five saves, with four of those saves coming from shots inside the box. Came up big against Greizmann’s first half free kick and a near last minute opportunity for Memphis Depay.

Nacho—6.5: Interestingly is a player that feels more comfortable when pressed, rather than given time to try and pick a pass. Struggled to get forward in the first half, but improved with the rest of the team in the second half.

Eder Militao—9: The Brazilian was at an elite level tonight. Few center backs in the world can outclass Militao when he is in top form. Gobbled up the ground with his forays forward, was ultra aggressive in the tackle, swept up counter attacks with his lethal speed, and showed his overall athleticism.

Toni Rudiger—6.5: A better game from the German, who is beginning to look more comfortable in a Real Madrid shirt.

Ferland Mendy—6: Played the first half, but had to come out with an injury. Camavinga then slotted in at left back.

Eduardo Camavinga—9: Yet another stand-out performance. He started the match at defensive midfield, one of the few bright spots in the first half, and then finished the match as a high flying offensive left wing back. He combined with Vinicius and Rodrygo down the left flank and that trident helped to unlock the Atleti defense. Won 10 of his 12 ground duels and was fouled 8 times — all game highs. Atleti could not contain the 20-year-old.

Luka Modric—7: A poor first half performance, but bounced back with a solid second half. Finished the game in a double pivot with Ceballos where both slung key passes (4 from Modric) and kept moving the ball vertically. Modric finished the match with 136 touches and 110 passes (94% pass accuracy).

Toni Kroos—6: Played 74 minutes and nearly produced an assist in the first half from a whipped in free kick that hit Militao’s head rather than the Brazilian connecting with the cross. Just like against Villarreal, Kroos was substituted out and Madrid turned the score around.

Fede Valverde—4.5: Not a great game from the Uruguayan who lost possession 15 times in the first half. His final pass and final shot was lacking. Has not found his form since the World Cup.

Vinicius Junior—8: A late goal and a deflected assist helped Vinicius come away from the Madrid derby as the winner. Managed 5 key passes, 4 completed dribbles, and was fouled 4 times.

Karim Benzema—7: Scored the game-winning goal with a poacher like instinct.

Substitutions:

Rodrygo—9: Scored the equalizer with a historic solo goal — a goal that will live long in the memory and be replayed time and time again. The Brazilian oozed class in a second striker role and is knocking on the door for a full time starting XI position in that role.

Dani Ceballos—8.5: Loving every minute from Dani Ceballos, a player that has matured and is finding his form for the biggest club in the world. Played in a double pivot with Modric, but appeared everywhere. Finished the match with 4 key passes, including an assist.

Marco Asensio—7: Another positive appearance off the bench from Asensio. Got to play in a forward line with Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Benzema. Created the game-winning Benzema goal with his low driven pass across goal.

Mario Martin—N/A: A late debut for the Caterano.

Alvaro Odriozola—N/A: Finished the match for Nacho at right back.