Managing Madrid Podcast: Atletico Post-game: Real Madrid advance to Copa semi’s

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Atletico Madrid’s ultras

The failed Vinicius Jr tribute at the Bernabeu

Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI

What is Carlo’s once de gala?

Should Luka Modric and Toni Kroos be starting together?

The defensive mistakes in the first half

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance and overall form

Dani Ceballos’s performance

Eder Militao’s performance

Fran Garcia’s deal

Are we taking the Copa del Rey seriously for once!?

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)