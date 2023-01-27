Ceballos: “Ancelotti told us to have the ball and find Rodrygo, Benzema and Vinicius”

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos talked to the media right after the team’s 3-1 win in extra time against Atletico de Madrid. Ceballos came off the bench after Mendy’s injury and completed a brilliant performance as Madrid managed to come back from the 0-1 deficit.

“It wasn’t an easy game. We went behind early on and we had to reorganize a bit following Mendy’s injury. We then put in a great second half performance and Rodrygo’s goal came at a good time. We’re really happy to have made it through to the semi-finals,” said Ceballos.

The midfielder then talked about what adjustments Real Madrid made in order to achieve that comeback.

“They played better and pushed further up the pitch in the first half. The coach made some adjustments at half-time. We then took possession of the ball, we had chances and we got the goal. The coach told us to keep possession of the ball and look to play in behind De Paul. That’s where we found Benzema, Rodrygo and Vinicius linking up very well. That’s where the goal came from. Then we put the game to bed when Savic was sent off,” he explained.

Ceballos then went on and talked about the referee when prompted to do so following Atleti’s complains.

“The referee was fantastic. It was a clear sending-off for Savic. He gets there late and clatters Camavinga. The officials are there to do the best they can and we have to help them,” he said.

The Spanish player concluded his media appearance by discussing his recent form, which has been exceptional.

“I’m happy to have some minutes and to be involved again. That makes it so much easier to play my way back into form,” he added.