Alaba reinjures calf, will miss more weeks

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has reinjured his calf and will need to miss the next few weeks, according to reports from the Spanish press. The defender had rejoined the squad in training this week and even made Madrid’s squad list for Thursday’s Madrid Derbi, but the club announced that he wouldn’t be sitting on the bench shortly before the game.

Alaba will now focus on being ready for the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 against Liverpool, although the player will have to be careful and patient with his recovery. In the meantime, Militao and Rudiger will keep starting in the center of the team’s defensive line.

Aurelien Tchouameni should be able to complete a training session with the team soon, meaning that his return to the squad is close.

Ancelotti will have to keep managing his squad to make sure that they all stay fresh and ready to go in what’s going to be a very tough second half of the season.