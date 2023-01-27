Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club; Liga F

Preview

Real Madrid awaits Athletic Club from Bilbao this Sunday for matchday 17 of Liga F.

The Lionesses aren’t on a good streak. They have lost 3 out of their last 5 matches, also winning one and drawing one which brings them to the 9th place on the table. In the last encounter with the Bilbao club, Las Blancas kept a clean sheet and won the game 0-3 with goals of Nahikari, Athenea, and a late one by Weir.

“We’re coming off a good run, a good dynamic and we want to continue like this. We’re playing on our ground and we want to win again,” says Sandie Toletti for Real Madrid TV. “We have won [on theirs] as well, but it was a very difficult match, we know they’re a very physically strong team and they’re good on the ball. We know it’s going to be a tough match but we’re preparing well for it and we’re going with everything.”

The kickoff is on Saturday, January 28th at 18:15 CET (12:15 ET) on Alfredo Di Stéfano.

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Møller, Feller, Athenea, C. Camacho, Paula Partido.

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena (technical decision), Olga (unknown)

Zornoza is back into the squad after the last game, but now Olga is missing. She was subbed out at halftime against Deportivo Alavés in the midweek week, so her early sub might be a sign of an injury or a knock.