Managing Madrid Podcast: Let’s talk about a Tchouameni - Camavinga double-pivot

How much of a real solution is Eduardo Camavinga at LB?

Are we relying too much on ‘market opportunities’?

Real Madrid and winter transfer windows

A double pivot of Aurelien Tchouameni - Camavinga — is it realistic to see that anytime soon?

Footballers and hair transplants

Are we finally seeing the end of the Toni Kroos and Luka Modric era?

