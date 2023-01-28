Las Blancas Podcast: In snowy Vitoria-Gasteiz

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 1-3 against Deportivo Alavés in matchday 16 of Liga F.

Talking points:

Lineups and team selection; benefits of 3-5-2

The excitement in the first 14 minutes

Madrid’s aggressive defensive line

Weir scores in 14’; the quality she brings

Teresa’s incredible through pass; the best use of her abilities and the importance of the line breaking ability

Alavés showing an interesting corner routine in 26’ which will turn out to be a warning later on

Maite scores in 44’ from a similar pattern of play like in the first goal

Halftime substitution: Svava replaces Olga

Early scare by Alavés; Misa scrambles a shot

A couple of interesting moment from both sides; Nahikari’s header attempt and Garazi’s brilliant turn to create danger

Esther starts and finishes the action to give Madrid a 0-3 lead in 61’

Substitution in 65’: Toletti and Lucía’s crucial minutes to replace Athenea and Weir

Alavés score from corner at 79’ - same-ol’ same-ol’

Møller in for Esther; the strikers’ performance - what happens when Nahikari and Esther are together

Toletti hits the post in the last minute; Florentino replaces Ivana in added time

Copa de la Reina update

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)