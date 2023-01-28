Open Thread: 28 January 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Ancelotti position is in danger.

️| Ancelotti has a contract until 2024 & has stated his intention to fulfill it but Brazil’s offer could change his mind. His future depends a lot on the results. @relevo — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 27, 2023

Reports from Relevo details Ancelotti’s job is in danger. According to the media, Florentino Pérez gave Pintus & Ancelotti a very angry talk after the loss on Super Cup against Barcelona and asked for an explanation immediately. It created a very tense situation in Valdebebas. It is not the first report that says Ancelotti wanted to strengthen the team, but the board didn’t agree. Ancelotti isn’t satisfied with lack of activity in the transfer market (so many of us, in fact). Also, Ancelotti doesn’t agree with Calafat’s view on the need of full-backs; Carlo wants forwards. Read below:

No. 12 staying in LB

Tweet: “The number 12 will stay left back.”



Camavinga: “Don’t start.” pic.twitter.com/0YGstAuq7N — Los Blancos Live (@TheBlancosLive) January 27, 2023

With Mendy, Alaba and Nacho injuried, the Camavinga will continue his cameo as LB.