Open Thread: 28 January 2023

Saturday edition of the daily merengue

By felipejack
Ancelotti position is in danger.

Reports from Relevo details Ancelotti’s job is in danger. According to the media, Florentino Pérez gave Pintus & Ancelotti a very angry talk after the loss on Super Cup against Barcelona and asked for an explanation immediately. It created a very tense situation in Valdebebas. It is not the first report that says Ancelotti wanted to strengthen the team, but the board didn’t agree. Ancelotti isn’t satisfied with lack of activity in the transfer market (so many of us, in fact). Also, Ancelotti doesn’t agree with Calafat’s view on the need of full-backs; Carlo wants forwards. Read below:

No. 12 staying in LB

With Mendy, Alaba and Nacho injuried, the Camavinga will continue his cameo as LB.

