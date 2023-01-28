Ceballos rejects offers from Premier League clubs, Real Madrid extension is his priority -report

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has rejected offers from Premier League clubs since January 1st, the date when he was officially able to engage with other clubs to discuss his future. Ceballos wants to stay in Real Madrid and signing a contract extension with the club is his main priority, according to a report published on MARCA this Saturday.

MARCA’s report echoes what was initially reported here at Managing Madrid. Club sources told the site this week that Ceballos and the club were closing in on a contract extension. The Spanish midfielder feels like he’s earning more and more minutes every time he gets the chance to play.

Ceballos could still change his mind if a club like Betis calls him offering a good contract and a role as an undisputed starter, but the midfielder wants to keep fighting for minutes in the Spanish capital in order to prove his worth and earn that extension.