Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

Real Madrid awaits Athletic Club from Bilbao this Sunday for matchday 17 of Liga F.

Las Blancas haven’t dropped points since the beginning of November and are only 1 point away from the second-placed Levante. Real Madrid also has 2 games in hand which they will catch up on in February. On the other side, Las Leonas aren’t on a good run. They have lost 3 out of their last 5 matches, also winning one and drawing one which brings them to the 9th place on the table.

In the last encounter with the Bilbao club, Real Madrid kept a clean sheet and won the game 0-3 with goals of Nahikari, Athenea, and a late one by Weir.

“We’re coming off a good run, a good dynamic and want to continue like this. We’re playing on our ground and we want to win again,” says Sandie Toletti for Real Madrid TV. “We know it’s going to be a tough match but we’re preparing well for it and going with everything.”

Alberto Toril has almost the full squad to count on. With the exception of Lorena and Corredera, Olga Carmona also jones the absent list instead of Claudia Zornoza who was unavailable for the midweek match vs. Alavés.

How to Watch

Date: 28/01/2023

Time: 18:15 CET (12:15 pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube