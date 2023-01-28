Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club; Liga F

In matchday 17 of Liga F for Real Madrid face Athletic Club from Bilbao.

Alberto Toril has once again decided for 3 at the back for the 3-5-2 formation with Ivana, Rocío and Kathellen as center backs. On the wingbacks, there are Svava and Athenea, accompanied by Toletti, Zornoza and Weir in the midfield. Esther and Feller will lead the attack.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Rocío, Ivana, Toletti, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Feller, Zornoza, Athenea, Svava

Subs: Gérard, K. Robles, Teresa, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Freja Siri, C. Camacho, Paula Partido

Predicted formation: 3-5-2

Athletic Club XI: Quiñones; Landaluze, Valdezate, Bibiane, Nerea Nevado, Mariana, Itxaso, Oihane, Pinedo, J. Amezaga, Y. Corres

Subs: Amaia Peña, Nekane, Monente, Eunate, Arana, Peke, Elexpuru, S. Ortega, M. Zubieta

Predicted Formation: 4-2-3-1

How to Watch

Date: 28/01/2023

Time: 18:15 CET (12:15 pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube