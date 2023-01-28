Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club; Liga F

In matchday 17 of Liga F for Real Madrid face Athletic Club from Bilbao.
Alberto Toril has once again decided for 3 at the back for the 3-5-2 formation with Ivana, Rocío and Kathellen as center backs. On the wingbacks, there are Svava and Athenea, accompanied by Toletti, Zornoza and Weir in the midfield. Esther and Feller will lead the attack.
Starting Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Misa, Rocío, Ivana, Toletti, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Feller, Zornoza, Athenea, Svava
Subs: Gérard, K. Robles, Teresa, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Freja Siri, C. Camacho, Paula Partido
Predicted formation: 3-5-2
Athletic Club XI: Quiñones; Landaluze, Valdezate, Bibiane, Nerea Nevado, Mariana, Itxaso, Oihane, Pinedo, J. Amezaga, Y. Corres
Subs: Amaia Peña, Nekane, Monente, Eunate, Arana, Peke, Elexpuru, S. Ortega, M. Zubieta
Predicted Formation: 4-2-3-1
How to Watch
Date: 28/01/2023
Time: 18:15 CET (12:15 pm ET)
Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano
Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football - YouTube
