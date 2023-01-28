Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s home match against Real Sociedad.

REAL MADRID SQUAD LIST

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, D. Ceballos and Mario Martín.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Aurelien Tchouameni isn’t ready to play yet even though he’s been training with the squad for a few days. The midfielder hasn’t completed a full session with the group though, so he will now try to be ready for Thursday’s home match against Valencia.

Alaba reinjured his calf and will need to spend a few more weeks away from the team even though he was initially included on the list for the Madrid Derbi against Atletico.

Real Sociedad will be tough to beat as their recent form has been impressive, so Ancelotti will need to choose his lineup very carefully.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/29/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.