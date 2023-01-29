Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid’s home game against Real Sociedad will not be an easy one. Imanol Alguacil and his team have been performing at an extremely high level in recent weeks and are seven points ahead of Atletico de Madrid in the table.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Real Sociedad predicted XI: Remiro, Elustondo, Zubeldia, Normand, Rico, Mendez, Zubimendi, Marin, Kubo, Oyarzabal, Serloth.

Camavinga will likely replace Mendy now that the French defender is injured. It’s not the best position for Camavinga, but Ancelotti has no choice but to start him or Odriozola, and he decided to give the Frenchman the chance to play there against Atletico de Madrid.

Rodrygo could feature in the lineup after scoring the brilliant solo goal against Atletico de Madrid. Real Madrid will need to take this game very seriously if they want the three points.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/29/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.