Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad in what is a marquee matchup. Real Sociedad have been extremely impressive so far this season and are sitting third in the table, competing for a spot in the next edition of the Champions League. Madrid can’t afford to lose more points as Barcelona have been taking care of business recently and show no signs of slowing down.

Los Blancos will be without Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal. That means that Nacho will be required to play as a right-back, so Ancelotti will have to choose between Camavinga and Odriozola for the spot on the left side of the defensive line. Camavinga has performed at a high level there but Real Sociedad will be a tough challenge in such an unnatural position for him.

Los Blancos will have to keep their foot on the gas and take care of business even against such a tough team like Alguacil’s.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/29/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.