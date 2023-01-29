Open Thread: 29 January 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Match day

Real Madrid have some players (Alaba, Tchouaméni, Mendy, Vazquez, and Carvajal) unavailable for this game, while Real Sociedad have 9 players out. It’s big game today, as Real Madrid have 41 points and Real Sociedad have 38.



Last season was special at Bernabéu

The last time Real Madrid faced Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabéu...



Camavinga and Modrić scored two wonderful goals. pic.twitter.com/9mWSOWcAOp — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 28, 2023

Contract extensions

️| Real Madrid will offer Asensio a good renewal offer with a salary increase. @relevo pic.twitter.com/RldVKoVMYN — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 28, 2023

️| Dani Ceballos is close to receiving a renewal offer that is better than what Florentino Pérez originally planned on offering. The player would be excited to extend as long as he has an important role. @relevo pic.twitter.com/K85hZlnMiR — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 28, 2023

️| Everything indicates that Kroos will share his decision after this decisive month for Real Madrid. The ‘mood’ right now is closer to renewing than retiring. @relevo pic.twitter.com/JSi6G6cKXo — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 28, 2023

Next season kit leaked

Details



[YT, Nave del Madridismo] pic.twitter.com/Qmid12HMF2 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) January 28, 2023