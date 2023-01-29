CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Real Sociedad starting XI (TBC): Remiro, Elustondo, Zubeldia, Normand, Rico, Mendez, Zubimendi, Marin, Kubo, Oyarzabal, Serloth.

Madrid must play at a high level if they want to beat Real Sociedad, who have been exceptional for the last few weeks. The race for the 2022-2023 La Liga title will be won by whoever manages to take care of business week in and week out, and tonight will be a tough challenge for Madrid.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 01/29/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

