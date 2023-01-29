Player Ratings: Real Madrid 0 - 0 Real Sociedad; 2023 La Liga

Carlo Ancelotti’s men returned to the Santiago Bernabeu for the second big test in less than 3 days. High-flying in third place, but injury-ridden Real Sociedad looked to test Real Madrid’s new found positive momentum. It was one of the most entertaining games of the season despite ending 0-0.

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—7: Good saves on Asier Illaramendi’s volley and Take Kubo’s 1 on 1. Distribution with his feet was good, including a great lofted pass to Ceballos in the second half.

Nacho—6: A lot of good combinations down the right with Valverde and Rodrygo.

Eder Militao—9: Another behemoth performance. Three clearances, four completed tackles, and one interception.

Toni Rudiger—6: Another game without any major mistakes. Looking more and more comfortable in the team.

Eduardo Camavinga—8.5: Nearly caught sleeping early on with Sorloth making a run between he and Rudiger. Quickly moved past that play and got involved in the attack combining with Vinicius. His ability to beat players of the dribble and play dagger passes or chipped long balls is noticeable given Mendy’s inability to do so from the same position. Could Camavinga really be turning into a left back?

Dani Ceballos—8: His rich vein of form continues and he rewarded the faith of Ancelotti after being given another start. Ceballos was everywhere and picked up countless “second balls” to help Madrid keep their attacking momentum. Had 4 completed dribbles, won 9 of 10 ground duels, and finished the match with 99 touches.

Toni Kroos—8: Dropped deep as a center back throughout the match to help Madrid build out and beat Real Sociedad’s initial press. Nearly scored the Toni Kroos trademark goal on the first half after being set up by Fede Valverde. Finished the match with 3 tackles and put in a strong shift defensively.

Fede Valverde—7: In the first half, most of Real Madrid’s attacks came down the right. A rarity for a left side dominant team, but Rodrygo - Nacho - Valverde were constantly combining in the right half space and looking to stretch the Real Sociedad backline. There was a drop-off when he and Ceballos were removed.

Rodrygo—8.5: The young Brazilian is too good to keep on the bench. Improving with each match. So clean and technically proficient on the ball — his movement, combination play, and overall skill set were a joy to behold.

Vinicius Junior—8.5: Toyed with Elustondo and much of the Real Sociedad backline all night. Managed to create space when it seemed like none was available. Nearly scored with a brilliant solo run in the first half, starting with a cheeky nutmeg. Again, had two big opportunities in the second half but failed to convert. Generated an xG of .55 on his own.

Karim Benzema—7: Had fun combining with his two Brazilian wingers. Nearly scored after the three pulled off a lovely combination play with quick one touch passing and flicks.

Substitutions:

Marco Asensio—6: Played a nice dagger pass to Modric in the box, but Croatian failed to put a shot on target. Felt like the midfield lost some control when Ceballos and Valverde were taken out.

Luka Modric—5: Replaced Fede Valverde in the 77th minute, but didn’t bring the control that Madrid needed to finish the match and find a goal.