Ancelotti: "This was one of our best performances of the season"

Real Madrid may have been held to a 0-0 draw by Real Sociedad on Sunday night, but they played on the front foot throughout and Carlo Ancelotti was happy with the performance. As he said after the game in his post-match press conference: “I think this was one of our best performances of the season. We never let Real Sociedad play their game. We were doing well, so we just made substitutions for fresh legs. The players who came off didn’t deserve to come off, it was just for freshness. We pressed them well high up and we did well with and without the ball, coming close to getting the goal. This can happen.”

Ancelotti on the title race

The dropped points mean Barcelona are now five points clear and the coach was asked for his analysis of the title race at this midway stage. He said: “I think we’ve got more points than we did at this stage last season. But, Barcelona are there and doing better. We’ve had a difficult January, but we’ve finished it well and we’ll fight in this title race over the next few months.”

Ancelotti on Real Sociedad’s title chances

Asked if Real Sociedad could be a title contender, he replied:” They compete well in every game, but I think it’s to soon for that.”

Ancelotti on Camavinga at left-back

Evaluating Eduardo Camavinga’s display, as the Frenchman covered at left-back, Ancelotti said: “He did well and he’s an option there. He had quality, energy and combined well with Vinícius on that wing. Because of Vinícius being there, our left-back needs to play more inside than outside and Camavinga does that well.”

Ancelotti on Vinícius’ performance

As for Vinícius’ showing, the Italian said: “He had a good game and he always tries to make things happen. Even when it doesn’t work out, he keeps going.”