Cacereño vs Real Madrid, 2023 Copa del Rey: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Cacereño in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. Cacereño is a Segunda RFEF team, which is the fourth division in Spanish football, and coach Carlo Ancelotti will use this game as an opportunity to give some of his regulars like Benzema, Kroos, Courtois, Carvajal or Modric the opportunity to rest.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Odriozola, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Camavinga, Asensio, Hazard, Rodrygo.

Cacereño predicted XI: Moreno, Pedro, Capa, Traore, Gomis, Garci, Bermu, Ruyman, Karim, Grande, Manchon.

This should be a manageable game for Real Madrid as long as they match Cacereño’s intensity. Madrid’s opposition will take this game as the chance of a lifetime and Los Blancos will need to make sure that they play with composure in order to show the true difference between the teams. If everything goes according to plan, some Castilla players will feature during the second half.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/03/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Principe Felipe, Caceres, Spain.

Available TV: DAZN, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

