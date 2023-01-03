Cacereño vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Copa del Rey online

Real Madrid visit Caceres to face Cacereño in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. This will be a single-elimination game and while Madrid are the obvious favorites to advance to the next round, the Copa del Rey always offers surprises in the early stages of the competition.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will rotate his squad and players like Hazard, Lunin or Ceballos will get their chance to feature in the starting lineup. This will be a huge game for Cacereño, so matching their intensity and fire needs to be a priority for Real Madrid if they want to avoid elimination.

Madrid are the better team here, no question about that. Los Blancos should try to build a lead as soon as possible so that Ancelotti can make substitutions during the second half, which would be really helpful for the upcoming match against Villarreal, scheduled for Saturday.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/03/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Principe Felipe, Caceres, Spain.

Available TV: DAZN, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

