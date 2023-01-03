CONFIRMED lineups: Cacereño vs Real Madrid, 2023 Copa del Rey

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Cacereño in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 32.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Odriozola, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Camavinga, Asensio, Hazard, Rodrygo.

Cacereño starting XI (TBC): Moreno, Pedro, Capa, Traore, Gomis, Garci, Bermu, Ruyman, Karim, Grande, Manchon.

It will be important for Madrid to play with intensity from the very first whistle, and that has usually been a problem in the first few rounds of the Copa del Rey. Madrid must make sure that doesn’t happen to them this early in the competition.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 01/03/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Principe Felipe, Caceres, Spain.

Available TV: DAZN, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

