Open Thread: January 3, 2023

A CDR Matchday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Victor Carretero/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d absolutely have a World Cup night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Matchday!

So Madrid take on Cacereno today in the Copa del Rey. People are expecting rotations in this one, Let’s see what happens. It’ll be hard for the home team to overcome Los Blancos given the latter team’s quality but hey, this is football and you never really know till it’s over - heck, Real Madrid have a lot of stories to say on this one.

Etc...

Enjoy the game fellas. May the Madridismo be with ya all.

