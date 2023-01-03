La Liga files complaint for the racist chants against Vinicius Jr

La Liga has released an official statement today which has announced that they have made an official complaint against the racism that Vinicius Jr suffered in Valladolid on December 30th in a match between Real Valladolid and Real Madrid.

The complaint is more than empty words, and action has been taken, as La Liga filed, to the investigating Courts of Valladolid, a criminal complaint for hate crimes. The complaint is also accompanied by audiovisual evidence collected.

Here is the full statement from La Liga:

LaLiga has filed the corresponding complaints for the racist insults against the player Vinicius Jr during the match between Real Valladolid and Real Madrid last day, before the competent judicial, administrative and sports bodies.

A criminal complaint for hate crimes has been filed before the Investigating Courts of Valladolid, accompanied by the audiovisual evidence collected in the investigation that has been carried out through images and sounds published in open sources.

Likewise, from LaLiga the Investigating Courts of Valladolid have been requested to transfer the aforementioned complaint to the Hate Crimes Prosecutor’s Office for their appearance in this case.

On the other hand, and as has been done for several seasons, a complaint for racist insults has been filed with the RFEF Competition Committee and the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport, for study and sanction assessment.

Likewise, LaLiga will increase the efforts it makes continuously to eradicate any type of violence, racism or xenophobia inside and outside the stadiums.

To this end, the number of LaLiga integrity officers present at matches with a risk of racist insults will increase, in order to maximize the detection and identification of this type of conduct that has no place in sport.

In addition, in those stadiums where it is considered that there is a risk of possible racist behavior in the stands, messages will be broadcast through the public address system and advertising media that surround the pitch to fight and condemn racism.

The objective of LaLiga is zero violence in sport and for this purpose different training, prevention, detection and reporting practices are carried out each day, which are transferred to the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport, as well as the Prosecutor for hate crimes. In the same way, LaLiga denounces and appears as an accusation in any criminal proceeding related to violent acts that occurred in the field of football.

At LaLiga we continue to work with the clubs, the players, the authorities and all the parties involved in the sport to make sure that there is no room for any kind of violent or racist behavior in football.