Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 0 - 0 Real Sociedad; La Liga 2022 - 2023

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

The new press area at the Bernabeu

Should we be proud Real Madrid’s performance vs Real Sociedad?

Going over Carlos Ancelotti’s tactics and post-game quotes

How Real pressed high and limited chances

The counter-press

Dani Ceballos’s incredible ball progression and defense

Ceballos and Dennis Rodman

Are Toni Kroos and Luka Modric slowly getting phased out?

Why Kroos as a single pivot works in this scheme

Aurelien Tchouameni’s absence

Vinicius Jr’s performance

Will he recover and get back to scoring again?

Absolutely staggering statistics that make this a freak game

Rodrygo Goes’s role and performance.

Should he start in a central role?

Eduado Camavinga’s performance and long-term sustainability of playing left-back

Carlo’s explanation of Camavinga playing at LB.

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Euan McTear (@emctear)