Daily Thread: 30 January 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

An Inspiring Draw?

Although Real Madrid dropped points, yesterday featured an inspiring match from Real Madrid. It shouldn’t be lost that Real Sociedad is 3rd in the La Liga table and would always be a difficult match, but team showed an encouraging performance compared to previous results. If they can get their shooting boots a little cleaner, Real Madrid should continue to challenge for the available trophies!

Tweets From Kiyan

Just a few tweets from Kiyan regarding our current form and personnel choices. I don’t personally agree with every comment but it’s always interesting to see these writers unfiltered thoughts.

When you see Real Madrid play like this you wonder why they don't do it more. They have the talent & legs to impose their will on anyone.



Rodrygo's fluidity / link-up / dribbling / ball-carrying has been brilliant. Vini & Fede look re-charged.



Kroos has yet to misplace a pass — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) January 29, 2023

Process over results. Think those goals will eventually drop if you keep the foot on the pedal. Performance was good, and that you limited the work that Courtois had to do was because you won the ball high up the pitch prolifically. Can't be too upset. Good steps. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) January 29, 2023

Spoke about in more detail on last night's pod, but we have enough sample size now over a stretch of 2+ years that pairing Modric & Kroos together hurts you on both ends. 1 can come off the bench when Tchouameni returns. The two-way energy of youngsters is too valuable to ditch. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) January 27, 2023

Copa Del Rey Draw

Who will Madrid face in the semifinals of the CDR?! Who do you want to face?