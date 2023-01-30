 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 30 January 2023

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad - LaLiga Santander Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

An Inspiring Draw?

Although Real Madrid dropped points, yesterday featured an inspiring match from Real Madrid. It shouldn’t be lost that Real Sociedad is 3rd in the La Liga table and would always be a difficult match, but team showed an encouraging performance compared to previous results. If they can get their shooting boots a little cleaner, Real Madrid should continue to challenge for the available trophies!

Tweets From Kiyan

Just a few tweets from Kiyan regarding our current form and personnel choices. I don’t personally agree with every comment but it’s always interesting to see these writers unfiltered thoughts.

Copa Del Rey Draw

Who will Madrid face in the semifinals of the CDR?! Who do you want to face?

