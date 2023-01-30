Courtois: “We created enough chances to win the game”

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois talked to the media right after the team’s 0-0 draw at home against Real Sociedad. It was one of Madrid’s best performances of the season, yet the team failed to convert their chances and lost two points to Barcelona.

“We did enough to win, we created lots of chances. They did too in the second half, but we deserved to win on the whole today. It’s disappointing, but Real are a good side and can cause you problems. It’s a draw that’s a bit disappointing,” lamented the Belgian goalkeeper.

Courtois was asked about his Real Sociedad counterpart. Remiro made some very good saves late in the game and Courtois congratulated him.

“The goalkeepers usually have great games here. Remiro is a top keeper and he produced some great saves, especially the one from Vini when he tried to dink it over him. He’s had a great game and it’s a shame we couldn’t get a goal,” he explained.

Courtois wrapped up his brief media appearance by discussing Thursday’s match against Valencia, which is a must-win for Madrid now.

“We need to win on Thursday. Winning that game is important to get us back into a good run of form. We put in a good performance and we have to keep going and get a win on Thursday,” he added.