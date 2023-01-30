Real Madrid draw Barcelona in Copa del Rey Semifinals

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will face each other in the Copa del Rey Semifinals. This will be a two-legged tie for the first time in this edition of the tournament, with the first leg played at the Santiago Bernabeu and the return leg at the Camp Nou. Some changes could be made to the schedule, but the first leg is set to take place on March 1st and the second one on April 5th.

The winner of this tie will like its odds to win the competition, as the Final will be played against either Athletic Bilbao or Osasuna.

Barcelona will enter these Semifinals as the favorites to advance, given that they’ve played better than Real Madrid since the World Cup break. They’re currently five points ahead of Madrid in LaLiga table and the last meeting between these two sides in the Spanish Supercup Final ended 1-3 for Xavi’s team.