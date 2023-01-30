Managing Madrid Podcast: Should Real Madrid have signed Joao Cancelo?

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Real Madrid’s 0 - 0 draw with Real Sociedad

Why this blueprint should be used more often despite it not resulting in a win last night

Why Carlo Ancelotti made those two subs and what he could’ve done instead.

Are Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga undroppable?

Should Real Madrid have gotten involved in the Joao Cancelo deal?

Pros and cons of bringing him in

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)